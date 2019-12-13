LONDON—The Irish Air Corps (IAC) has ordered a pair of Airbus C295 twin-turboprop airlifters for the maritime patrol mission. A contract for the two aircraft, worth €221.6 million ($246.7 million) was signed in Dublin on Dec. 13. Deliveries are planned for 2023. The primary mission for the aircraft will be maritime surveillance and fisheries protection, but they can also be used for passenger and cargo transport, medical evacuation and search and rescue. The new aircraft will ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Irish Air Corps To Get Airbus C295s Maritime Patrollers".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.