The U.S. Air Force’s bidding deadline for the $85 billion contract to develop the Ground-Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD) missile passed on Dec. 13 with no offer from Boeing, leaving Northrop Grumman the sole bidder for a prize contract to replace the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). Boeing announced nearly five months ago that the board of directors had decided not to respond to the Air Force’s request for proposals (RFP) for GBSD released in mid-July. ...
