The CSO-1 military Earth observation satellite: Cnes
LYON, France—France now has a space defense strategy and it includes developing patrol satellites and space-based directed energy weapons, Florence Parly, French minister of armed forces, said July 25 here at the air defense and air operations command. A space command, initially with 220 personnel, will be created on Sept. 1. As it will be part of the French air force, the latter is to become the air and space force (armee de l’Air et de l’Espace). The operations center of ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "French Government Unveils Space Defense Strategy".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.