Making an accommodation for defense, homeland security and law enforcement missions, the FAA has added an exception to its pending requirement that aircraft constantly transmit their position by automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) Out. In an interim final rule published in the Federal Register on July 18 and effective immediately, the FAA explains that pilots flying for federal, state and local government agencies will be allowed to switch off ADS-B transponders during ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "FAA Makes ADS-B Exception For Sensitive Missions".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.