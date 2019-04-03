The Joint Strike Fighter Caucus is asking congressional appropriators and authorizers to approve the purchase of 102 F-35 aircraft, which is 24 more than the Pentagon requested in fiscal ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "F-35 Caucus Rallies For 24 Aircraft Above Request".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.