President Donald Trump announced July 22 that Democrats and Republicans have agreed on a two-year budget and debt ceiling deal “with no poison pills.” Trump said via Twitter that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) settled on the way ahead for the federal budget. While this is good news, each chamber must pass the agreement ...
