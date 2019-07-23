Boeing and Saab are reviewing whether to respond to a final request for proposals issued on July 23 for a contract to replace Canada’s fighter fleet. Lockheed Martin so far is alone among the four bidders to publicly pledge to submit a bid for the 88-aircraft order administered by Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC). Lockheed is proposing the F-35A. Airbus, which is offering the Eurofighter Typhoon, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The PSPC ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Boeing, Saab Weigh Bidding Choice For Canada Fighter".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.