LOS ANGELES—As the race for hypersonic supremacy heats up between the Cold War triad of China, Russia and the U.S., Australia is stepping up interest in developing both offensive and defensive capability in high-speed weapons and, further off, supporting Mach 5-plus flight technology development for surveillance, reconnaissance and space access. “We are interested in future aircraft and weapons that can disrupt vast distances at much higher speeds than current platforms,” ...
