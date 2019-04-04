LONDON—Preparations for a potential no-deal Brexit have cost the UK aerospace industry as much as £500 million ($660 million), analysts have ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Analysts: No-Deal Brexit Prep Has Cost UK Aerospace £500m".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.