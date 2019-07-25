LONDON—Wizz Air made a strong start to its financial year, with a combination of firmer fares and the growing number of new-generation aircraft in its fleet, allowing the Central and Eastern European LCC to turn around its financial figures. The Hungary-based carrier achieved a fiscal 2020 first-quarter (Q1) net profit of €72.4 million ($82.3 million), reversing a net loss of €29.3 million for the same period last year. The company achieved the result on a 25.4% jump in ...
