Budapest-based LCC Wizz Air unveiled plans Thursday to create a new Abu Dhabi-based airline in partnership with Abu Dhabi development holding company PJSC. Wizz, which started operations in 2004 and has expanded rapidly to serve some 700 routes from 25 bases across Central and Eastern Europe, has reached an agreement in principle with PJSC, the company said. Wizz Air Holdings CEO József Varadi said the new airline would start operations in the second half of 2020 with two Airbus ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Wizz Air Eying 2020 Launch For Abu Dhabi-Based LCC".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.