UK carrier Virgin Atlantic is planning to use the acquisition of UK regional Flybe to boost its own long-haul growth, which will have a renewed business traveler focus. Virgin is going through a series of transitions, which will have an impact on its business strategy over the coming months. Former CCO and CFO Shai Weiss became its CEO on Jan. 1, triggering a new three-year strategy called the ‘Velocity Program.’ Velocity has three pillars: people-driven customer service, a ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Virgin Atlantic to Use Flybe As a Growth Platform".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.