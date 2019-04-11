MOSCOW—Russia´s Arkhangelsk Region and the Nenets Autonomous Okrug (NAO) will launch a new Arctic airline to perform regional and international flights. The governors of the northern regions signed an agreement Apr. 9 at the International Arctic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia. The authorities are planning to create a new carrier merging the local Naryan-Mar united aviation group and Arkhangelsk´s second aviation division. The regions plan to unite local airports and ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Two Russian Northern Regions Establish New Carrier".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.