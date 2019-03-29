Hanover, Germany-based TUI Group expects the Boeing 737 MAX grounding will cost the company €200 million ($225 million) if flights can be resumed by mid-July at the latest. As a result, TUI has lowered the company’s fiscal 2019 guidance 17%, down from the €1.2 billion achieved in 2018. However, TUI said if the MAX grounding continues beyond July, it projects earnings would be 26% below 2018 levels. Following the grounding of the 737 MAX, TUI has made arrangements to ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "TUI Puts 737 MAX Grounding Costs At $225M".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.