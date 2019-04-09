WASHINGTON—The Trump administration’s international trade representative has released a proposed list of European products to be hit with U.S. sanctions, including Airbus aircraft. The proposals come ahead of an expected ruling by arbiters in one of two World Trade Organization (WTO) disputes between Europe and the U.S. over government subsidies for large commercial aircraft. The list is published for public comment. The list includes custom tariffs on non-military, new ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Trump Administration Names Potential Tariffs Against Airbus".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.