VIENNA—Royal Jordanian reported a 2018 net loss of JD5.9 million ($8.3 million), compared to a net profit of JD274,000 in the previous year, with the shutdown of its Royal Wings subsidiary and shifts in exchange rates contributing to the weak performance, the airline said Apr. 1. While revenue grew 8% year-over-year to JD653.3 million and net operating profit rose 47% to JD19 million, operating costs rose 7% to JD562.9 million. Expenses were led by a 28% increase in average fuel ...
