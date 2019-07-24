AUCKLAND—A proposed start-up carrier in South Korea has taken a major step forward with the delivery of its first two ATR 72-500 turboprops. The airline, to be called Hi Air, intends to start service later in 2019 after it receives its air operator certificate (AOC), ATR said. Skyworld Aviation, the company that helped arrange the sale, said the two ATR 72s were previously operated by Air Tahiti. Hi Air will be based in Ulsan, South Korea, a city in the southeast of the ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "South Korean Start-Up Hi Air Receives First ATR Turboprops".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.