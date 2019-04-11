WASHINGTON—U.S. Sen. Edward Markey (D-Massachusetts) has introduced legislation that would prohibit aircraft manufacturers from charging airlines extra for safety-critical systems. Known as the “Safety is Not For Sale Act of 2019,” the proposed bill includes two key features that some industry watchers say could have prevented two recent crashes of Boeing 737-800 MAX 8 aircraft that caused international regulators to ground the global fleet of the type in ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Senate Bill Would Prevent Upselling Aircraft Safety Features".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.