Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-New York) is urging the FAA to temporarily suspend Boeing from a rulemaking advisory committee, describing the manufacturer’s inclusion on the panel as a “potential conflict of interest” amid continuing investigations into the 737 MAX. In an Apr. 1 letter to FAA acting administrator Dan Elwell, the senator said that, in addition to suspending Boeing from the agency’s Aviation Rulemaking Advisory Committee (ARAC) for the ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Sen. Schumer To FAA: Suspend Boeing From Rulemaking Committee".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.