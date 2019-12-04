Irish LCC Ryanair is making cuts to its European network of bases as a result of the growing impact of the Boeing 737 MAX grounding. In a Dec. 4 investor update, Ryanair Holdings said worsening delivery delays on its customized MAX 200 order means it must further revise its summer 2020 schedules. The airline plans to close bases at Stockholm Skavsta (Sweden) and Nuremberg (Germany) in summer 2020. “We also expect to cut summer capacity in a number of other existing bases, and we are ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Ryanair To Close German, Swedish Bases On MAX Grounding".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.