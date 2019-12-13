German aircraft-seating manufacturer Recaro has inaugurated a new 7,500 sq m (81,000 sq. ft.) production facility in Qingdao, China, paving the way for further Asia-Pacific growth. The Qingdao expansion, which has been under construction since July 2018, will house up to five new assembly lines, increasing Recaro’s Chinese production capacity to 60,000 seats per year. “The [Dec. 9] inauguration concludes the second phase of the space2grow initiative, a major global expansion ...
