PARIS–New Caledonia-based airline Aircalin said it would start operating the Airbus A330neo in July. Two of the type are set to join its fleet this year, helping the airline’s development and that of the islands where it is based. The A330neo’s greater range compared with Aircalin’s current A330s would allow it to consider opening new routes, the carrier said. The airline is introducing a premium economy cabin on its new aircraft, with 26 business-class seats, 21 in ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "New Caledoniaâ€™s Aircalin To Start Operating Airbus A330neo In July".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.