AUCKLAND—Korean Air has finalized a deal with Boeing that will see the airline significantly boost its fleet of 787s. The South Korea flag carrier has confirmed orders for 10 787-9s and 10 787-10s, in a deal that was first announced as an MOU at the Paris Air Show on June 18. At that time, Korean Air also revealed a deal to lease another 10 787-10s from Air Lease Corp. The firm order is valued at $6.3 billion at current list prices. Korean already operates 10 787-9s. The carrier ...
