Melbourne, Australia-based LCC Jetstar’s main pilots’ union has announced strikes for the coming weekend following a stalemate in contract talks with the airline. The Australian Federation of Air Pilots (AFAP), representing 80% of Jetstar pilots, will hold four-hour strikes on both Dec. 14 and 15. Pilots also will refuse to work beyond their scheduled hours Dec. 14-20. Jetstar’s narrowbody pilots represented by AFAP plan to strike from 4:59 a.m. to 8:59 a.m. local time on ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Jetstar Pilots Schedule Strikes As Contract Talks Stall".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.