Israel’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAAI) has issued an airworthiness directive (AD) to airlines operating Boeing 737 freighters modified by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI). The Dec. 12 AD covers Boeing 737-300s, -400s and -700s that were modified to the Bedek Division Special Freighter (BDSF) standard and places loading restrictions on the aircraft because of a flaw detected in a 9G rigid barrier between the flight deck and the cargo compartment. Earlier this week, Qantas grounded ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "IAI-Converted 737Fs Subject To Loading Restrictions, Per Israel CAA".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.