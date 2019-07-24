BEIJING—Chinese carrier Genghis Khan Airlines plans to begin commercial operations July 26, using COMAC ARJ21 regional jets. During the initial stage of operation, services will connect points within Inner Mongolia, the airline said. From its base in Hohhot, the capital city of Hohhot province, Genghis Khan Airlines will open two routes July 26 to Ulanhot and Xilinhot. The airline has two ARJ21s, among 25 ordered in 2018. The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) issued a ...
