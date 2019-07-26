Garuda Indonesia has released its restated financial results for 2018, adjusting the slender net profit in its initial report to a substantial loss. The restated results reveal a net loss of $175 million for 2018. The carrier had previously reported a profit of $5 million for the same period. For 2017, Garuda recorded a net loss of $213.4 million. After the 2018 results were first released, Indonesian regulators compelled Garuda to revise and refile its results, due to errors in the ...
