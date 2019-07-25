WASHINGTON—The U.S. FAA will reduce aircraft separations in U.S. oceanic airspace by 2022 based on more frequent aircraft position reporting instead of “space-based” automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) signaling, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) reported. In a July report to Congress, the GAO said FAA has decided to use Enhanced Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Contract (ADS-C) for oceanic separations in the near term because of cost and ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "FAA To Reduce Aircraft Oceanic Separation Standards By 2022".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.