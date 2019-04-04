WASHINGTON—FAA is launching a joint task force with NASA and international regulators to look into the certification of the Boeing 737 MAX 8 and its maneuvering characteristics augmentation system (MCAS), part of an effort to “ensure the safety of the jetliners,” the agency said Apr. 3. FAA said it is establishing a Joint Authorities Technical Review (JATR), chaired by former NTSB chairman Chris Hart, which will include a team of experts from the FAA, NASA and ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "FAA Launches Joint Task Force To Probe 737 MAX".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.