WASHINGTON—Nine months before operators must equip aircraft flying in U.S. controlled airspace to signal their position by automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) Out, FAA has issued a statement explaining how it will handle non-equipped aircraft. FAA can issue authorizations to operators who have not equipped their aircraft for ADS-B Out as required by its Part 91.225 regulation. But the policy statement, published in the Federal Register on Apr 1, emphasizes that ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "FAA Issues Policy Statement On ADS-B Non-Compliance".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.