WASHINGTON—A spike in flight cancellations linked to several unrelated issues will drive Southwest Airlines’ year-over-year first-quarter (Q1) 2019 non-fuel unit costs up 10%, or 4% higher than its previous guidance, and will cost the carrier about $150 million in lost revenue, the airline revealed Mar. 27. The Dallas-based carrier has been hit by weather-related issues, a higher-than-normal number of out-of-service aircraft that need maintenance, and—most ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Cancellations, Demand Softness Hit Southwest Hard".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.