LONDON—British Airways (BA) on July 23 failed in a legal attempt to block a planned strike action by pilots, but immediately said it intends to appeal the decision. A High Court in London rejected BA’s call to scrap the results of the British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) vote, saying the union’s member ballot for industrial action had been conducted correctly and the results should stand. The ballot produced a 93% vote in favor of a strike over a pay claim. BALPA ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "British Airways To Appeal Over Failed Pilot Strike Injunction".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.