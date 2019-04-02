Boeing’s proposed changes to its 737 MAX family flight-control software will undergo “additional work” and may not be in regulators’ hands for a final review for another six weeks. FAA in an Apr. 1 statement said Boeing needs time for more work “as a result of an ongoing review” of the software changes. FAA then plans a “rigorous review” of the proposed changes, which Boeing first detailed publicly March 27. Boeing said it “continues to ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Boeing MAX Software Upgrade Timeline Extended 'Weeks'".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.