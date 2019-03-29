Vietnam start-up airline Bamboo Airways is preparing to sign a deal with Airbus to purchase A321neos, a key step in its ambitions to develop a fleet of Airbus narrowbodies and Boeing widebodies. It is unclear how many aircraft Bamboo will order, with numbers of orders and options varying in different wire reports. Bamboo currently has no orders with Airbus, although in March 2018 it signed an MOU for up to 24 A321neos. Airbus said it is “delighted that Bamboo Airways has selected the ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Bamboo Airways Close To Signing Airbus Narrowbody Order".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.