The Azerbaijani government-owned carrier Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) will buy more than 20 new aircraft to develop its route network as plans continue to more than double its fleet. To build up long-haul routes, AZAL has signed an agreement for two Boeing 777s, which will go into service in 2020-21. AZAL president Jahangir Askerov said the airline is ready to discuss the purchase of three more 777s, as well as eight Boeing 787s. “This will allow us to expand our long-haul flight ...
