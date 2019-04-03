HAMBURG—Market-research firm NSR is predicting that aviation will be the largest customer for flat-panel antenna (FPA) technologies, which minimize drag, creating a more compelling business case for inflight connectivity. Speaking at the 2019 Aircraft Interiors Expo (AIX) in Hamburg, NSR research director Claude Rousseau said existing antennae typically carry a drag penalty of around 3%. However, he said new flat-panel devices are being developed, which could eliminate most of this ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Aviation Seen As Leading Customer For Flat-Panel Antenna".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.