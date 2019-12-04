Aircraft collisions and crashes account for more than half the value of all aviation-related insurance claims (57%), equivalent to $9.3 billion, and more than a quarter of claims by number (27%), major insurance provider Allianz Global Corporate and Specialty and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University said in a new report. “Although the improvement in the aviation sector’s safety record—particularly with regards to the number of fatal accidents—cannot be questioned, it ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Aviation Becoming Safer, But Accidents Are More Expensive, Report Says".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.