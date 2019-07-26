With its integration of Virgin America largely complete, Alaska Airlines is shifting into growth mode, targeting its Pacific Northwest stronghold and now larger California presence as priorities. “We’ve got just an incredible economic engine in the Pacific Northwest,” Alaska President Brandon Pedersen said on the carrier’s second-quarter earnings call July 25. “So, the first priority would be feeding that engine and doing everything we need to do to defend and ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Alaska Eyes Bolstering Pacific Northwest, California Strongholds".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.