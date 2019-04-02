Airbus has extended its Airspace customer definition center (CDC) at Hamburg Finkenwerder to include the cabin customization of its A320 and A330 programs, which complements existing A350 XWB customization areas, which launched in 2014. The CDC enables airline customers and operators to see, feel and test the real catalog solutions presented in a showroom environment. The extended facility was established in modernized historic aircraft hangars that were originally built in 1930. The ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Airbus Includes A320/330 In Airspace Center".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.