KUALA LUMPUR—AirAsia X is working with Airbus on the details of a potential order for longer-range versions of the A321neo, with discussions covering issues such as configuration, quantity, timing and variant. The airline is “finalizing a few things” before placing the order, AirAsia X CEO Benyamin Ismail told Aviation Daily. He did not detail when this may occur. Introducing narrowbodies would represent a major change for the LCC, as until now it has operated A330 ...
