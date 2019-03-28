Despite showing respectable growth in both carriage and revenue, Air China group’s 2018 net profit growth slowed to 1.33% year over year (YOY), to ¥7.34 billion ($1.07 billion). This is against the backdrop of increased fuel prices, and weakened Chinese currency. In comparison, 2017’s net profit was ¥7.2 billion, up 6.39% against 2016. The group’s total revenue was up 12.7% YOY to ¥136.8 billion, however, operating costs slightly outpaced revenue growth by ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Air China YOY Profits Slows to 1.33%, $1.07 billion".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.