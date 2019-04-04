VIENNA—Air Astana’s new LCC subsidiary FlyArystan is set to begin operations May 1 with domestic routes in Kazakhstan. FlyArystan announced its inaugural domestic routes from Almaty International Airport will be to Taraz and Uralsk. The carrier will begin operations with four Airbus A320s configured with 180 economy-class seats and expects to have at least 15 aircraft by 2022. The airline eventually plans to add regional international routes. It will operate from “multiple ...
