Greek carrier Aegean Airlines reported a net profit of €67.9 million ($76.3 million) for 2018, up 13% from €60.4 million in the previous year. Consolidated revenue was up 5% year-over-year (YOY) to €1.19 billion, compared to €1.13 billion in 2017. Pre-tax earnings rose 15% YOY to €98.6 million. Aegean CEO Dimitris Gerogiannis said the airline managed to improve profitability, as well as its commercial performance in the international network, despite increased ...
