Hawaiian charter group Wing Spirit has signed a contract with Honda Aircraft for 15 HondaJet Elite aircraft, Honda Aircraft has announced. Wing Spirit took delivery of its first two HondaJets on June 27. The HondaJet is the first light jet to enter service in the Aloha State, the airframer said. Wing Spirit will use the light jets for interisland transportation in the Hawaiian Islands. The company is also exploring the use of the aircraft as air ambulances and for ...
