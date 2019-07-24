OSHKOSH, Wisconsin—Texas Aircraft Manufacturing formally introduced two versions of its new two-seat Colt S light sport aircraft during EAA AirVenture, being held here July 22-28. At the same time, the company announced that it is collaborating with Siemens eAircraft to develop an electric version of the aircraft. Siemens, recently acquired by Rolls-Royce, is providing a propulsion system for the electronically-powered version. “To be able to partner with Siemens ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Texas Aircraft, Siemens Partner For Electric Colt LSA".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.