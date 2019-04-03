Helicopter operator PHI International is partnering with Ideagen, a UK-based software developer, to deliver risk management tools for helicopter ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "PHI, Ideagen Partner To Enhance Helicopter Safety".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.