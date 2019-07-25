Gulfstream Aerospace, which delivered an increase in business jets in the first half of 2019, should benefit from its sizable backlog, especially with the July certification of its G600, analysts say. Deliveries of the G600 will start in August, notes Cowen & Co. Analyst Cai von Rumohr in a report to investors. Gulfstream’s backlog includes about 1 1/2 years of sales, von Rumohr noted. “With further G500 ramp and G600 build, Gulfstream’s profit compares should turn ...
