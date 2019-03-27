Canadian aircraft interiors and MRO specialist Flying Colours has held the first in a series of employee recruiting events that drew the interest of more than 400 candidates.

The event was held March 22-23 at its Peterborough, Ontario headquarters.

The event drew 110 walk-in candidates and 231 resumes. The company conducted 50 face-to-face interviews, said Ian Ross, director of human resources.

The event was held in an effort to fill more than 50 openings by midsummer for skilled technicians in its paint, avionics, maintenance, interiors, cabin installation and upholstery departments.

Ross said many of the new roles at Flying Colours have been created to support the recent addition of a 100,000-sq.-ft. paint and maintenance hangar at the Peterborough facility.

“We’re looking for additional people to join our work family as we continue to expand,” said Sean Gillespie, executive vice president of Flying Colours. “Many people in other industries might not realize that their skills are transferable, which is why we held this event.”

One of those at Peterborough was a new immigrant in refugee status from Syria, Ross said. “He happened to be a very accomplished shoemaker and when we interviewed him, he was very surprised to learn that those high-end skills and experience could be transferable and of value in our industry.