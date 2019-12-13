Delta Private Jets and Wheels Up have formed a partnership under which Delta Air Lines will have an equity position in the Wheels Up company. The transaction will pair Wheels Up membership programs with services of Delta Private Jets, a provider of aircraft charter services, aircraft management and membership programs. The transaction is expected to close early next year. When the deal concludes, Wheels Up will have a fleet of more than 190 private aircraft and more than 8,000 ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Delta Private Jets, Wheels Up Form Partnership ".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.