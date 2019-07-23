OSHKOSH, Wisconsin—Boeing projects a 20-year demand for 804,000 new civil aviation pilots, 769,000 new maintenance technicians and 914,000 new cabin crew staff for commercial aviation, business aviation and the civil helicopter industries, the company’s 2019 Pilot & Technician Outlook says. The outlook was unveiled at EAA AirVenture, being held here July 22-28. The problem is everyone is pulling from the same pool, said William Ampofo, Boeing vice president of ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Boeing Outlook Projects Demand For 804,000 Pilots".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.